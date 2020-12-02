NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Board of Health will meet to appoint another health officer candidate, the attorney for the body said Wednesday.
The Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday to not certify Dr. Tom Harris as the board of health appointment. Harris had been unanimously selected as the health board’s appointment Oct. 26.
While a meeting date hasn’t been set, Rick Fox, attorney for both the board and the commissioners, said one will be scheduled and a new appointment will be considered.
“I think what the board is going to do is to appoint somebody else and send that to the commissioners,” he said.
The board, which is comprised of physicians and medical professionals, typically meets quarterly.
According to Fox, the appointment is a professional services selection that gives the board leeway on how it can proceed.
The board could accept applications, review them in an executive session and interview finalists in a public meeting before making an appointment.
Board members also could appoint someone without an interview process or without seeking applicants as long as a vote is taken during a public meeting.
Fox said there were other applicants for health officer, but Harris was the only one discussed during the Oct. 26 meeting.
Questions remained after Tuesday’s vote as to what would happen if the board declined to appoint another candidate. The state statute declares the commissioners “shall” certify the appointment of the local health board, but there’s no clear definition given as to what would occur if the parties disagreed.
A spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Health said in an email response Wednesday that the entity “does not have any jurisdiction over the appointing of county health officers, as that is a local decision.”
Harris’ said Tuesday he will continue to fulfill his duties as the executive officer of the Floyd County Health Department as long as he remains in that position. Along with overseeing testing and other pandemic responses, the health department is also preparing for vaccines expected to arrive in Floyd County as early as mid-December.
The commissioners’ decision also has political ramifications. The commissioners are comprised of three Republicans including Shawn Carruthers, who is the chair of the Floyd County Republican Party.
Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, issued a news release Tuesday night after the vote was taken in which he accused Republican leadership of playing politics “with our public health personnel.”
“By not certifying Dr. Tom Harris, they have effectively created a leadership void in the Health Department and left open critical questions about their support for responsible measures to control the spread of COVID-19,” Dickey said in the news release.
“Since 2006, Dr. Harris has served with the interest of maintaining good public health. The public has a right to know why the Commissioners are playing games with such a critical position. What’s on the line isn’t just another job for a political hack, but our collective public health.”
Commissioners John Schellenberger and Carruthers voted in favor of the motion to not certify Harris, while Tim Kamer voted against it.
Schellenberger and Carruthers issued a statement after the vote thanking Harris for his service and stating their desire to work with the health department to find a new health officer. No public statements have been made as to why the commissioners want a different health officer.
The majority of the New Albany City Council, including multiple Republicans, made statements in support of Harris last month.
As for the health board, it is comprised of four appointments by the county commissioners and three by the New Albany mayor. The board is to be comprised of either four Republicans and three Democrats, or four Democrats and three Republicans.
There’s one vacant slot, a city appointment, on the board. Fox said that appointment will have to be a Republican as there are now four Democrats and two Republicans on the board.
