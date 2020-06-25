JEFFERSONVILLE — Attorneys on both sides of a 2014 Clark County murder case met Thursday via Zoom to discuss details of the trial ahead.
Joseph Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and burglary in connection with the September 2014 death of his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, at her home. He is now undergoing competency restoration at Logansport State Hospital, where he has been since May.
In October, Oberhansley’s attorneys requested a competency evaluation, reporting their client had been paranoid and uncooperative in their interactions. In January, after two psychological evaluations, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael ruled that Oberhansley was not competent to stand trial. It’s the second time he’s gone to Logansport.
During Thursday’s hearing, in which Oberhansley did not participate, the judge told attorneys that the defendant was reported to be compliant in his stay at Logansport and has been taking his medication and going to meetings. A formal written report is expected when he has been there 90 days, which will be the first week in August.
After delays in the case, including Oberhansley’s previous stay at Logansport, he was set to go to trial last August with a jury drawn from Hamilton County. A mistrial was declared the first day of testimony, after a state’s witness spoke of things that attorneys had previously agreed would not be brought to the jury.
Attorneys tried to select a new jury, but found that due to media attention in the high-profile case, many of the potential jurors had by that time already become aware of the details. The court agreed that jurors would be selected from St. Joseph County, due to its size and distance from the Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and Louisville media markets.
Now the state and defense may need to select a new county or rethink trial dates. Carmichael said during the hearing that the county has another high-profile case of its own there within a week of Oberhansley’s and doesn’t want to deplete the jury pool.
Attorneys will discuss whether a new date or county is the best route and report back to the judge next week. Carmichael said that no matter where the jury is from, they will need to be sequestered once selection begins to prevent them from learning about the case through media.
