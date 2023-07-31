The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has three special events planned in August.
Touch-A-Truck
The annual Touch-A-Truck event will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program provides kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event. Kids can get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery vehicles, all in one location.
But wait, there’s more. As the sun sets and the excitement lingers, get ready for Movie in the Park right after the Touch-A-Truck event. Being a blanket or chair and enjoy the family-friendly movie, Cars, under the stars.
Bad Kid Bash – Super Mario Bros.
Clarksville Cove, 800 S. Clark Blvd., Clarksville, is the location for mischievous kids and nostalgic adults. On Friday, Aug. 25, Clarksville Cove will host the Bad Kid Bash, featuring a special screening of the newly released film “Super Mario Bros.” The movie will start at 7:30 p.m.
The empty swimming pool will be transformed into a theater with a giant LED screen and a sound system.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale, will be Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park’s parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Vendors may purchase more than one spot. If you want to be near another vendor, register together. Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. Tables and chairs are not provided, and the event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. and vendors enter via light by Renaissance Academy. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Applications are still be accepted for vendor spaces. For more information, contact the Clarksville Parks Department at 812-283-5313 or info@clarksvilleparks.com
