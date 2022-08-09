Thursday, Aug. 11
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two toddler storytimes in August at its Clarksville location. They will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Friday, Aug. 13
Reflections on the crisis in Europe
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch location,) to listen to special guest Maria Bucur. She is the John W. Hill Professor of East European History at Indiana University, Bloomington.
In Bucur’s research and teaching, her focus is on European history in the modern period, especially social and cultural developments in Eastern Europe, with a special interest in Romania. Her current research project focuses on developing a platform for studying the history of disabilities in Eastern Europe. She has taught courses on the idea of Europe, film and history, memory and war, gender in Modern Europe, comparative feminisms, and communism in Europe.
Bucur received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1996. She is the published author of 10 books, three of which were co-edited. Her most recent one is The Nation’s Gratitude: War and Citizenship in Romania after World War I (2022). Q&A will follow the presentation.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Virtual gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Astrology program at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host an astrology program, “What’s Your Sign?” on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants will learn about the basics of Western Astrology, including their sun, moon, and rising signs. We will discuss the 12 houses and how they influence your birth chart. For the most accurate results, please bring your exact time and place of birth.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Book Clubs at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This book club reads books that focus on family, friendship, and relationships that feature strong female characters and books written by female authors. This month the group will discuss the book "The Obituary Writer" by Ann Hood. The Wednesday Readers’ Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This group reads a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction. This month the group will discuss the book "Exit West" by Mohsin Hamid. Both groups meet in person and via Zoom.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Pandemic and protest oral history project
Via Zoom, University of Louisville’s Dr. Tracy K’Meyer will moderate a panel discussion about this region’s recent history with COVID-19 and protests of police abuse of power, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. -7 p.m., The panelists all participated in Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Pandemic and Protest Oral History Project, which sought to document the intersecting histories of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests through interviews with area residents, including community organizers, church workers, business people, librarians, teachers, and artists.
This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/PandemicAndProtest
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You will gain different perspectives each month and be given opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed in August will be Chronic Pain — Roots and Remedies. Chronic pain, which is pain that persists for more than six months, affects 100 million Americans. Furthermore, this pain can last long after an injury has healed. The pain itself can then become a self-perpetuating condition.
The second topic discussed in August will be Super Foods that Fight Cancer. Each year, 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. When consuming a cancer-fighting meal, two-thirds of our plate should contain colorful cancer-fighting foods, plus beans.
Friday, Aug. 19
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Boulevard. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you. Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Clarksville Library hosting Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Boulevard, will host a free Feature Film for adults on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This month’s film features a Marvel superhero who teams up with a teenager to save the multiverses. Join us for the latest superhero installment.
Men and Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, will sponsor a program on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. devoted to learning about Men and Diabetes and what men, in particular, and their loved ones need to know about it. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
According to the American Diabetes Association, between 13.8% and 17% of men in the United States have diabetes. In men, diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction, genital thrush, and loss of muscle mass.
This program, devoted to men’s health, is the third of four new programs in a series to be presented by Dr. Giavonne Rondo. The last one will be held in October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
