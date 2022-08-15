The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Pandemic and protest oral history project
Via Zoom, University of Louisville’s Dr. Tracy K’Meyer will moderate a panel discussion about this region’s recent history with COVID-19 and protests of police abuse of power, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6p.m. — 7 p.m., The panelists all participated in Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Pandemic and Protest Oral History Project, which sought to document the intersecting histories of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests through interviews with area residents, including community organizers, church workers, business people, librarians, teachers, and artists.
This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/PandemicAndProtest
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6:30 p.m. —7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Ave. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You will gain different perspectives each month and be given opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed in August will be Chronic Pain — Roots and Remedies. Chronic pain, which is pain that persists for more than six months, affects 100 million Americans. Furthermore, this pain can last long after an injury has healed. The pain itself can then become a self-perpetuating condition.
The second topic discussed in August will be Super Foods that Fight Cancer. Each year, 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. When consuming a cancer-fighting meal, two-thirds of our plate should contain colorful cancer-fighting foods, plus beans.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Boulevard. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you. Fiber Artist Kim Lillis is the class instructor.
Clarksville Library hosting Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Boulevard, will host a free Feature Film for adults on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This month’s film features a Marvel superhero who teams up with a teenager to save the multiverses. Join us for the latest superhero installment.
Men and Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, will sponsor a program on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. devoted to learning about Men and Diabetes and what men, in particular, and their loved ones need to know about it. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
According to the American Diabetes Association, between 13.8% and 17% of men in the United States have diabetes. In men, diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction, genital thrush, and loss of muscle mass.
This program, devoted to men’s health, is the third of four new programs in a series to be presented by Dr. Rondo. The last one will be in October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
Teen Science
Clarksville Branch Library will be hosting Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. School may be back in session but outside it is still summer, so join us for a fun craft you can enjoy outdoors. Use your imagination to create amazingly unique fairy bells. Each one will be a work of art. Participants will use items from nature, bells, beads, yarn, twine, and other found objects. This program is free but requires registration.
Astrology program at Clarksville Library
Clarksville Branch Library will host “What’s Your Sign?,” an astrology program, on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Participants will learn about the basics of Western Astrology, including their sun, moon, and rising signs. The 12 different houses will be discussed and how they influence your birth chart. For the most accurate results bring your exact time and place of birth.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18-plus) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For August, the action-packed film follows a Viking prince as he avenges the death of his father.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month, participants will make their very own fairy bell. The library will provide all the supplies for this unique craft. You just need to bring your imagination. This program is for children in grades K — 5 and requires registration. Youth in grades K — 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar or call the Jeffersonville Main Branch Library at 812-285-5630 or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.