SCOTT COUNTY — Troopers from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon. Troopers arrested an Austin man in connection with the crash.
Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of Ind. 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin. Trooper Tate Rohlfing, an ISP crash reconstruction investigator, and Trooper Ben Davis responded to the scene.
The trooper's preliminary investigation indicates a green 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Terry G. Richards, 56, of Austin, was traveling northbound on South Dowling Street and approaching the stop sign at Ind. 256. At the same time, a black 1985 Honda Shadow motorcycle, operated by 36-year-old Michael W. Taylor II of Scottsburg, was eastbound on Ind. 256 and approaching the same intersection. The investigation indicates the GMC Envoy entered the intersection and collided with the side of the motorcycle. Michael Taylor was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries. Scott County EMS personnel transported Taylor to Scott Memorial Hospital. Taylor was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Terry G. Richards was uninjured in the crash; however, officers observed evidence at the scene and while talking with Richards that indicated alcohol was potentially a factor in the crash. Richards submitted to a certified chemical test and tested over .08 BAC, which is the legal limit in Indiana. After being cleared at Scott Memorial Hospital, Trooper Ben Davis arrested Terry Richards on the following charges:
• One count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a Level 4 felony.
• One count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 4 felony.
Notification to next-of-kin was made to the family of Taylor by the Scott County Coroner.
The Austin Police Department, The Scott County Sheriff's Department, Scott County EMS, and the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
