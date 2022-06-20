SCOTT COUNTY — Investigators with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an Austin man Monday on several counts of child molestation and other felony charges.
On June 13, ISP Trooper Christopher Rainey began an initial investigation into allegations of possible child molesting after the mother of the victim contacted authorities.
The mother stated the victim was a child under the age of 14. After the initial allegations, Detective Matt Busick continued the investigation with the assistance of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
As a result of the investigation, Detective Busick discovered that the alleged molestations occurred multiple times between January and June of this year. Detective Busick also found that the suspect, 49-year-old Tyson Myers, left his place of work after hearing the mother had contacted police and that Myers then fled the area. After leaving, Myers did not return to work or to his current home in Austin.
As the investigation continued, Detective Busick obtained an arrest warrant and began a search for Myers. Detective Matt Busick found Tyson Myers on Monday hiding at a rural Jackson County residence. Myers was taken into custody and to the Scott County Jail without further incident.
Tyson Myers is currently charged with:
• Four counts of Child Molesting with a Child Under 14 — Level 1 Felony
• Three counts of Child Molesting with a Child Under 14 — Level 4 Felony
• One Count of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors — Level 6 Felony
Detective Busick was assisted by Trooper Christopher Rainey and Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
