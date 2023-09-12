An early morning crash Tuesday on I-65 near Henryville claimed the life of an Austin man.
Around 1:45 a.m., first responders and emergency personnel responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on I-65 near the 21-mile marker. The crash reconstruction team from the Sellersburg post was called to the scene once it was determined to be a fatal crash. The crash closed all northbound lanes of the interstate, and officers diverted traffic off onto the Henryville exit until about 7 a.m.
Following the preliminary investigation, officers believe a White Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-65 while pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with large, industrial air-conditioning units.
One of the air-conditioning units fell off the trailer near the 21-mile marker, and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu passenger car collided with the air-conditioner before the pickup driver could remove it from the roadway.
Shortly after this collision, a northbound UPS semi-truck changed lanes to avoid striking the Malibu; tragically, the driver of the Malibu exited the vehicle at the exact moment and was struck and killed by the semi.
The driver of the Malibu has been identified as 55-year-old Matthew Shannon Campbell of Austin, Indiana. The family of the deceased has been notified.
This crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.