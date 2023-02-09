JEFFERSONVILLE — An acclaimed author shared her insight with community members about her work investigating the country's drug crisis and the work needed to address the problem.
Beth Macy, a journalist and an award-winning writer of the books "Dopesick" and "Raising Lazarus," was the keynote speaker for the eighth annual Clark County Cares' Drug Facts Week. On Thursday, she spoke about her deep dive into the issues of drug addiction and recovery during a talk at the Mark Fetter Center in Jeffersonville.
She spoke about the importance of expanding access to harm reduction and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to help those facing addiction.
Her 2018 book "Dopesick" explored the role of companies such as Purdue Pharma in fueling the national opioid crisis and the personal stories of those struggling with addiction. She told stories from three communities in West Virginia that she saw as a "microcosm of the national problem."
In 2021, "Dopesick" was adapted into a limited series on Hulu.
Her new book, "Raising Lazarus," is about finding solutions for the issue, and she highlights the stories of those making a difference at the community level to help people survive and recover from substance use. She also speaks to a need for accountability from pharmaceutical companies for their role in the crisis.
Macy said since she first started reporting on the drug crisis as a newspaper reporter in 2012, the problem has been "festering and growing."
She cited the funding from opioid litigation settlements that are filtering into communities across the country, saying it's a "once-in-a-lifetime chance to address a really pressing issue," but it needs to go toward effective solutions.
"My fear is that the money's going to go to the same-old same-old that doesn't work," Macy said. "What works — that really was the driving question of ['Raising Lazarus']."
One of the figures featured in "Dopesick" faced "barrier upon barrier" to recovery, and the book chronicles her battle with addiction before her tragic death at age 28. In their first interview, she told Macy of the need for "urgent care for the addicted." This idea became a driving factor for her new book.
Macy said as she conducted reporting for "Raising Lazarus," she repeatedly heard stories about people who were completing innovative work in rural areas and small towns.
"The new book is all about how to make change within institutions [and] within communities," she said.
She related stories about a needle exchange clinic and the various levels of support it offered for people struggling with substance use.
"Harm reduction is this idea of meeting people where they are even if they're still using drugs and treating them as human beings — full stop," Macy said. "It's not just needle exchange. They might be passing out fentanyl testers. They might be just connecting them with employers who will hire felons. They might just be giving them a hug. It's pretty remarkable stuff."
The writer noted that the harm reduction piece was missing from her first book, but she has realized the importance of the method. She emphasized the role of needle exchange in preventing the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.
She also cited the effectiveness of MAT in preventing overdose deaths versus an abstinence-only approach. This type of treatment involves medication to treat opioid use disorder, including the use of drugs such as buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone in combination with counseling and behavioral therapy.
Macy described the stigma associated with addiction and needle exchange, and she described the importance of making people feel welcomed as they seek care.
"The professional most key to a person's initiation of recovery wasn't necessarily their doctor or even the nurse," she said. "It is the attitude of the person running the front desk. Just think about that. Do you have a Mr. Grumpy Pants that answers your phone?"
She described the need for "strong leadership and courage at all levels" in addressing the drug crisis.
Macy said she is trying to spread awareness of the issues by telling "incredible stories of these innovative people who are having to scale barriers that they shouldn't have to scale in hopes that it will move people."
"I learn best through story," she said. "I always say, I've got to find the story that's going to move the hair on my neck...like that's the kind of story I want to write, because that's how I learn, and I think most people learn like that."
