NEW ALBANY - Dr. William Cooke held a discussion last week at the Carnegie Center for Art and History about his famous 2021 book, "Canary in the Coal Mine."
The book talks about his days serving as the only doctor in Austin and dealing with the HIV and opioid epidemics there. Hepatitis C has also been a problem. Just like with HIV, hepatitis C is spread by the use of infected needles. In the midst of poverty, high school dropout rates, and recreational drug use, those problems only made things worse.
Cooke is well-respected in his career, and his work has been featured on the likes of PBS, NBC, BBC, as well as many other news organizations.
The presentation had a subtitle: Reinvesting in the Health and Wellness of America. Cooke took the podium and began by addressing the audience and asked them how many remembered the 2015 HIV epidemic. His lecture was accompanied with a PowerPoint presentation. He then began to tell us a few stories about his experiences, which are also recounted in his book.
“I would go to school and try really hard, but my teachers told me I needed to try harder,” Cooke said. “Later on, I had more access to the educational resources I needed in order to succeed in my academic pursuits.”
After he said that, he explained people need proper resources in order to excel. The same is true in the medical field.
Residents in Austin were severely lacking in many areas. Those who were suffering from the problem of addiction did not have the medical resources they needed to help them kick their habit. That also included education, as many people were not properly educated about the dangers of drugs and addiction.
“If people do not have the means to obtain the help they need, who is responsible for helping them?,” Cooke said regarding the importance of community and people helping others who are in need. “If we take away all the resources people need in order to get well, then how can we help them?”
Cultural and social stigmas also project negatively on those who are facing addiction, homelessness, and other dire problems.
“People suffering from addiction have just as much value as the rest of us; they need to be told they matter,” he emphasized.
To illustrate his point, Cooke told a story about a woman’s life he was trying desperately to save. He referred to her as Amber. He performed an intraosseous infusion, which entails drilling fluids directly into a person’s bone marrow. Her sister was watching the entire procedure and witnessed the excruciating pain Amber was going through.
“When Amber’s sister asked me if I cared about the amount of pain I was putting Amber through and said I was not treating her like a human being, it really made me think. I then had one of my nurses give Amber something that would alleviate her pain," he said. "After all these years, the sister’s words are fresh in my mind, and they remind me of why I was called to be a doctor."
During the last few years, HIV cases have plummeted, but the disease is something people need to remain on top of in order to prevent cases from rising up again.
“Despite all the ugliness, there is hope for a better future. I believe we are finally taking steps in the right direction,” Cooke said about all the recent progress made in Austin.
After the main portion of the program was finished, the speaker opened up the floor for questions and discussion. Participants were eager to share their thoughts.
Cooke continues to do his best to serve his patients and community and has helped provide invaluable services for the residents of Austin and the surrounding communities. Because of his willingness to take care of anyone anytime, he has rightly earned the recognition of many.
