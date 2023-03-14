NEW ALBANY - Authorities are investigating after a large yellow plume of smoke appeared in New Albany this morning at the New Albany Industrial Park.
The City of New Albany said in a statement that the New Albany Fire Department, New Albany Police Department and EMS services are on the scene now.
"An investigation is underway to determine what the substance is," the city said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Please avoid this area while public safety teams investigate."
According to a text alert from Indiana University Southeast the New Albany Fire Department said people who are on campus should shelter in place.
This story will be updated.
