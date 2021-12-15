JEFFERSONVILLE — Authorities are searching for a Clark County jail inmate who walked off the job Wednesday afternoon while on work detail.
Local officials said Thomas Houchen was supposed to be taking out the trash at the jail when he went missing around 1 p.m. A helicopter was initially deployed to scan the area, but law enforcement recalled it when it was learned that Houchen was a low-level, non-violent offender.
The 47-year-old White male had been booked into the jail on drug charges in November. As of Wednesday evening, police believe he may have crossed into Louisville. Officials said they don’t believe he poses a threat to anyone at this time, but to contact local authorities if you see him.
