JEFFERSONVILLE — The death of a male found at Auto Center earlier this week has been determined to be natural causes.
On April 26, at about 1:20 p.m., the Jeffersonville Police Department Patrol Division responded to a call at the center at 129 E. Market St.
The officers found a deceased male inside the business. The department's Detective Division began an investigation. An autopsy was conducted in the days that followed and it was determined that the man died of natural causes.
Jeffersonville Police in a news release Friday afternoon thanked the community for its patience during the investigation and said its thoughts are with the family of the deceased.
