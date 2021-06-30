JEFFERSONVILLE — Real estate developer America Place has added automotive and industrial supplier Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation to its list of industry-leading partners at its River Ridge campus, according to a news release. Idemitsu signed a lease to locate a new warehousing and distribution facility at River Ridge’s newest Class A industrial building. The facility will serve as a major hub for Idemitsu’s U.S. distribution of packaged lubricants.
“We are excited about the opportunities that this facility will afford us to service our customers and for the future growth of our business," Rick Adkins, Idemitsu’s Senior Manager of Supply Chain Logistics, said in a news release. "We will utilize the America’s Place facility as a fulfillment center for our direct distribution of lubricants across the U.S. This facility is a perfect fit for Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation due to its proximity to our blending plant as well as the interstate accessibility.”
Idemitsu will lease 50,000 square feet of the facility, located at 401 Salem Road. America Place recently announced that Affinity, a uniform, professional workwear and safety garment manufacturer and distributor, will also lease an additional 100,000 square feet of the new building.
Mark Wardlaw, Senior Vice President, NAI Fortis, represented the tenant in the transaction.
“We are thrilled to work with Idemitsu and fulfill their warehouse needs in our Winner’s Circle Campus,” America Place founder and CEO Jim Karp said in the release. “We strive to find the best fit for our buildings and Idemitsu is a great match. They are an extremely well-respected international company, and we look forward to a long business relationship. We appreciate the efforts of River Ridge Development Authority, One Southern Indiana and Mayor Moore for their continuous work in the region’s ongoing growth and success.”
The new building is among six Class A commercial buildings developed by America Place at the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre regional office park in Southern Indiana. America Place’s campus is home to industry leaders such as Enjoy Life Foods, Tenneco, PharmaCord and Bluegrass Supply Chain Services.
Idemitsu considered several sites for its new warehousing and distribution operation. The company chose the River Ridge location because of its prime location and America Place’s ability to accommodate specific operational needs. The America Place campus at River Ridge is within 5 miles of Idemitsu’s blending plant with easy access to four interstates.
“We are pleased to have experienced developers like America Place helping bring new companies and jobs to the Southern Indiana/Louisville region,” Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority said in the release. “Economic development is a team effort, and we’re lucky to have partners like America Place and One Southern Indiana to help grow the River Ridge Commerce Center.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.