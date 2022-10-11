The annual Autumn on the River festival, a fall tradition, will take place Oct. 15 and 16 in the small community of Bethlehem in Clark County.
The festival location is at 1 School House Square at Second Street and Bethlehem Road.
The festival has been a tradition for more than 30 years. It includes a small parade, food vendors, live music and craft booths. The event typically has about 60 craft booths.
“The festival committee tries hard to keep a good old small-town atmosphere. There’s no rides and nothing loud but it does take year-round to put it together,” said David Abbott, co-chair of the festival.
Live and silent auctions will benefit the upkeep of the historic Bethlehem School, which was built in 1927. Renovating the once-dilapidated building was the original inspiration for the festival as community members cleaned out their deep freezers to create meals sold as a benefit for the school.
“The money has gone to a new roof and a hot water heater in past years,” said Abbott. “All the money goes into the pot to when we need something.”
A small parade will take place from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the historic school.
Food will include favorites such as funnel cakes, caramel apples, popcorn, a variety of sandwiches, baked goods and more.
Attendees often sit on hay bales near the bandstand to enjoy live music. The festival is a short walk from the riverfront, and people can enjoy the fall foliage. “The festival is a chance for community members to reconnect,” said Abbott.
“What I like is looking over the crowd and seeing people hugging and shaking hands,” he said. “I always call it one of the biggest family reunions. People come from Jeffersonville and New Albany, and a lot of locals make it every year.”
The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Schedule of events
Saturday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. — Booths open
• 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. — Laren Rapp, musician
• Noon —Auction
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Bounce house and games
• 12:30 p.m. — Bean bag toss contest
• 1:30 p.m. — Veterans tribute
• 2 p.m. — Parade
• 2:30 to 6 p.m. — Paul Boggs Band
• 3:30 p.m. — Dog Show
Sunday, Oct. 16
• Noon — Booths open
• 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — The Rymors Band
• 2:30 p.m. — Hula Hoop contest
• 4:30 p.m. — Closing remarks
• 5 p.m. — Festival closes for another year
