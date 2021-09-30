BETHLEHEM — A fall tradition is returning to Bethlehem, Indiana this October.
The annual Autumn on the River festival will take place Oct. 16 and 17 in the small community in Clark County. The festival is at 1 School House Square at Second Street and Bethlehem Road.
David Abbott, the co-chair of the festival, said the festival has happened for roughly 30 years, but it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The festival includes a small parade, food vendors, live music and craft booths. The event typically has about 60 craft booths.
“We try real hard to keep a good old small-town atmosphere,” Abbott said. “There’s no rides and nothing loud. It’s just a pretty simple festival, but it does take year-round to put it together.”
Live and silent auctions will benefit the upkeep of the historic Bethlehem School, which was built in 1927. Renovating the once-dilapidated building was the original inspiration for the festival as community members cleaned out their deep freezers to create meals sold as a benefit for the school.
"The money has gone to a new roof and a hot water heater in past years,” Abbott said. “All the money goes into the pot to when we need something.”
A small parade will take place from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside the historic school. Teachers from New Washington High School will be the grand marshals of the parade to show appreciation for the educators.
Food will include funnel cakes, caramel apples, popcorn, steak sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, baked goods and more. Abbott’s wife, Cheri, is known for her persimmon pudding that sells out quickly.
Attendees often sit on hay bales near the bandstand to enjoy live music, Abbott said, and in the past, people have come out to the festival even in the sleet, snow or windy weather, Abbott said.
“We’ve never had a bad year where people didn’t show up,” he said.
The festival is a short walk from the riverfront, and people can enjoy the fall foliage, Abbott said.
He often sees people bringing their parents to the festival, and it is a chance for community members to reconnect, Abbott said.
“What I like is looking over the crowd and seeing people hugging and shaking hands,” he said. “I always call it one of the biggest family reunions. People come from Jeffersonville and New Albany, and a lot of locals make it every year.”
The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
