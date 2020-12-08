The residents of Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany recently enjoyed a day of symbolically “Crushing COVID-19.” The Life Enrichment Department took a “Crushing COVID” traveling cart around to each resident's room. The residents were given a chance to “crush” COVID-19 with a hammer/toss game and a refreshing Orange or Grape Crush drink!
Autumn Woods residents do their part to 'Crush Covid'
