Residents at Autumn Woods senior living community enjoyed the "Turkey Dinner Toss" that the staff created for them. Life Enrichment Staff thought outside the box and disguised a bat as a turkey leg and white baseballs as “mashed potato” balls. There was laughter in the doorways as they used the “turkey leg” to hit the “mashed potato” balls. Even better was the residents explaining what they did to their loved ones.
Autumn Woods residents enjoy 'Turkey Dinner Toss'
