A recent day brought residents of Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany outside to either take care of the gardens or admire the blooming flowers.
Autumn Woods residents take care of and enjoy the gardens
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Gilbert J. Rake, 88, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Starlight, IN, son of Henry and Catherine Rake. Gil proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following the service, he worked as an accountant with…
Most Popular
Articles
- Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival returning to downtown New Albany
- New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation closing
- Songbird deaths now reported in 40 Indiana counties
- Judge orders Indiana to continue federal unemployment benefits
- Clark County man charged with auto theft, leading police on chase
- As Delta COVID variant hits Indiana, officials urge more young adult vaccinations
- Veteran awarded Purple Heart medal in Clark County
- New Albany mayor opposes Silver Creek dam removal
- New Albany businesses to present two-day flea market
- Experts continue to investigate songbird deaths in Indiana, other states
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.