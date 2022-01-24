CLARKSVILLE — A local security company has revitalized a once-dilapidated fire station in Clarksville, contributing to the planned redevelopment of the South Clarksville area.
Last week, Avant-Garde Turnstiles cut the ribbons for its new office building at 125 Stansifer Ave. in Clarksville. The company specializes in secured-entry systems, including sales, installation, maintenance and repair service.
The former fire station was built in 1977, replacing a station that was built in 1926 on the same site. The facility was used by the Clarksville Fire Department until a new firehouse opened on Stansifer Avenue in 2019. Avant-Garde moved into the renovated space a few months ago.
Eric Mager, CEO and founder of Avant-Garde, said the company originally focused on audio and video systems before launching the turnstiles business in 2015. The company was previously based in New Albany, but it needed a bigger space as it continued to grow.
“Our sales from 2020 to 2021 doubled, and the year before that, they doubled, and the year before that they tripled,” he said. “So what we do has been very much in demand. It really was the genesis of just recognizing that turnstiles were not something very many people were good at doing.”
Avant-Garde works with big-name clients nationally and internationally, Mager said. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies, including Amazon, the U.S. Department of Defense, Apple, Microsoft, Boeing, Walmart and Nike.
“Any company that has a lot of employees is very interested in what we do, because we can really help them figure out what is the best, easiest, fastest and safest way of getting their employees in and out of their facilities and keeping the people out who aren’t supposed to be there,” Mager said.
In the last year, the company has added 10 new positions, Mager said. The Clarksville building houses administration, sales and project management.
Karen Henderson, a Clarksville Town Council member, works for Avant-Garde, and she encouraged Mager to keep the company in Southern Indiana instead of moving to Louisville, he said.
Avant-Garde “is really the beginning of a whole lot more to come,” Henderson said.
Mager is originally from Indianapolis, and he lives with his family in Southern Indiana. His wife, Megan Mager, is co-founder and chief financial officer for the company.
“We wanted to be able to keep it here and create really good high-paying jobs,” he said. “A lot of times there’s all these developments that get done, and they are creating jobs, but they are not creating good jobs — they’re relatively low-paying jobs.”
Mager said when Avant-Garde acquired the building, it was in “terrible disrepair.” It took two years from planning to completion to renovate the space.
Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said he is impressed with the revitalization of the space, and he notes that adaptive reuse of the old fire house was one of his first projects he was involved with after he was hired by the Town of Clarksville.
“It’s a nice place to expand and bring new jobs to the area and also to renovate what was an ugly building, frankly,” he said. “It was not an attractive space, and they turned it into something simply awesome. It’s very cool what they did with the exterior and especially the interior.”
The company will play a role in reactivating the Stansifer Avenue corridor, Langford said. The South Clarksville area is also home to the multi-use Bolt + Tie complex, Clarksville’s new Main Street and the planned Current812 development.
The company also hopes to expand further in the area with warehousing and other services. Mager said he is “tickled” to be part of the growth and redevelopment in Clarksville.
“You’ve got a local government body working with local business to imagine what something can be instead of what it is,” he said. “And that’s it — that’s the key phrase right there, because that’s usually lost. Either the political will is not there, the local investment isn’t there, but when those two things come together, that’s magic.”
The Clarksville facility showcases Avant-Garde’s products and capabilities, he said. The company sells a variety of brands, and it manufactures some of its own products as well.
“For us, it’s important to show what we do, and we bring a lot of high-profile people in,” Mager said. “That’s another cool thing about us being here in Southern Indiana. Really important people come in this building — global security directors, CEOs, COOs, chief technology officers from big corporations from around the country come here to talk to us about security. I think that’s great, because many these people probably wouldn’t come to Louisville for any other reason.”
