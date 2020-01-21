CORYDON — He grew up making good grades. He was known as the “good kid” and later became a youth pastor — a choice he made so that he could hide what he called his “double life.”
The man, who only lists his first name at Patrick in an informational video, goes on to talk about the children he sexually abused, how he hid it, how he denied it when children starting speaking out, and how he ultimately got caught and ended up in jail.
Patrick’s story and stories from more convicted sex offenders were included in the video produced by Eastern Kentucky University. The video was played Saturday during an event in Palmyra titled: Protecting Your Children: Advice from Child Molesters. Another event is scheduled for Feb. 20, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., at the Harrison Community Foundation building.
Donna Lloyd is the executive director at Comfort House and Child Advocacy Center, in Corydon, which does forensic interviews of children who have been sexually abused. She said 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. She said only 5% of offenders are ever caught.
“We really want people to understand it happens a lot more frequently than you think,” Lloyd said.
She said in Patrick’s case, three children reported the abuse.
“He explained his way out of it to his fellow parishioners, the elders of the church and his fellow community members,” Lloyd said of the first two reports. “One of the things they try to do, in Patrick’s case, is to talk about their credibility and why people can believe them as opposed to the victim.”
A man named Roger, who was convicted of rape, talked in the video about how he hid his double life.
“I think people are very easy to fool,” said Roger, who passed a lie detector test saying he was innocent, but later confessed to the crime. “…to be kind, to show kindness, especially in public, where there are more than one present. I put on this façade constantly. I put it on like clothes and wear it every day… You say the right things. You say the things people want to hear.”
Lloyd said children are educated about speaking up, but that the adults need to take action, too.
“Kids cannot keep themselves safe from sex offenders that groom the kid and grooms the environment,” she said.
Part of the program also addressed the mandatory reporting law, requiring those who suspect abuse to report it to authorities, she said. Also, participants learn how to respond if a child does say that he or she has been abused.
“About 90% of kids who are being sexually abused are abused by someone you know,” Lloyd said. “It’s much rarer for a stranger to have access to a child they can sexually abuse, so these kids are being abused by someone they know, usually somebody they care about.”
She said oftentimes, abusers start while still adolescents themselves.
“We know that oftentimes, sex offenders don’t get in trouble. They often have between 120-200 crimes and 12 to 30 victims before they’re caught, if they’re ever caught,” Lloyd said.
She said awareness is key in preventing abuse in more children. She’s encouraging community members to register for the free February event, adding that the event is only open to those 18 and older, due to graphic discussions. To register, go to comforthousecac.org.
