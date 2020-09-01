NEW ALBANY — A New Albany program is providing after-school activities and eLearning support for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Awesome Kids Camp opened two weeks ago at 809 Talaina Place, Suite 1 near Grant Line Road. The program celebrated its ribbon-cutting Monday.
The program includes an after-school sports camp, summer camp, evening martial arts classes and all-day virtual learning support.
The program is an expansion of programs for kids that owners Roxane and Brad Haynes offer at Haynes Martial Arts Academy in Clarksville, which was founded 17 years ago.
“We’ve had a kids camp for 16 of those 17 years, and we decided that we were ready to expand right around the time that the world got crazy,” Roxane said. “And we pushed through and did it anyway.”
As local parents face new challenges of balancing work and supporting their kids eLearning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is helping lift some of the burden through its virtual learning experience, according to Roxane.
Awesome Kids Camp coaches help kids stay on schedule during their eLearning days, and they provide assistance with issues such as technology.
“We know that parents need care, we know that eLearning is hard to navigate, so we do have that option also for people who need their child to eLearn but also need to go to work,” Roxane said.
At Awesome Kids Camp, kids participate in a variety of activities, including arts & crafts, martial arts, tumbling, dance parties and pizza parties.
“We just really make sure they have a good time — not just sitting around doing a bunch of nothing,” Roxane said.
For the after-school program, Awesome Kids Camp offers free transportation, and will pick up kids at Community Montessori, Grant Line Elementary, Green Valley Elementary, Mt. Tabor Elementary, Christian Academy, Scribner Middle School and Hazelwood Middle School.
The staff cleans regularly at the facility, and hand sanitizer is readily available at Awesome Kids Camp, Roxane said. Kids and staff wear their masks throughout the day.
Currently, 19 kids are enrolled in the after-school program.
New Albany couple Mandy and Frank Schumacher have enrolled their daughter, Olivia, in the Awesome Kids Camp after-school program. She was previously involved in after-school karate at the Haynes Martial Arts Academy.
The New Albany program is just down the road from Grant Line Elementary, where Olivia goes to school, and it includes even more activities to keep her busy.
“I think it’s a good mix now especially with sport and some activities — it’s not just electronics,” Frank said. “That’s mainly what I like about the place.”
Although Olivia is attending school in-person, Mandy said she is relieved to know there is an eLearning program available at Awesome Kids Camp if schools switch to virtual learning.
“With COVID, it was tough, because we were worried about the eLearning and that kind of stuff going back to school,” she said. “It’s a big thing that they offer eLearning assistance — we haven’t used it yet, but it was a huge factor in my mind for where she would go.”
Jessica Lambert’s 8-year-old son, Ian, previously participated in the martial arts program in Clarksville, which helped build his confidence levels after he was bullied at a different childcare program, she said. He is now enrolled in both the virtual learning and after-school program at Awesome Kids Camp.
“We’re both working, so he would have had to go to public school if they hadn’t had this,” she said. “My husband was adamant about him not being around so many other kids.”
The coaches help Ian stay on task during the school day, she said.
“I just think it’s such a positive atmosphere for kids that’s not just like controlled chaos, unlike a lot of after-school programs,” Lambert said. “It’s definitely more structured, and they’re very big about respect there.”
