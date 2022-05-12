SOUTHERN INDIANA — There have been lots of tears in the baby formula aisle for Charlestown mom Patience Bower.
Her 5-month-old son uses a specialized amino-based baby formula since he has an allergy to cow's milk. She said the formula is hard to find to begin with and purchasing it now is next to impossible.
"I can't walk into a store and just get any formula for him," she said. "There's a few brands that carry the amino-based formula, but not very many. The one he's on is called PurAmino, so I haven't been able to find it in a store locally in about a month."
Bower isn't alone.
According to the Associated Press the pandemic is only partly to blame for the issue. In February formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition recalled major brands of powdered formula and shut down its facility in Michigan when babies became sick after eating formula from there.
The FDA is working with the company to fix the issues at the Michigan plant. The plant produces brands like EleCare and Similac.
Bower's son uses a specialized formula, which is meant to help him with congestion and reflux he experiences when he consumes any kind of cow-based milk.
"I had to have a co-worker actually ship me some from Wisconsin last month," she said.
There's a community on Facebook that's been helping too, and she said more groups have been instrumental in helping.
"It's pretty wonderful, there's people who you don't even know, if you put something on Facebook, if you see it, they'll let you know if you can get it and they'll send it to you," she said. "It's pretty remarkable."
Bower did say moms have to be careful though, as she's noticed some scammers on the pages who ask people for money for the formula, then don't send it.
Leaning into a family's community is one way to get through the shortage, said Jenna Streit, Advancement Director with The Milk Bank.
It's not just birth mothers who need formula, or breast milk, to feed infants. Foster parents, adoptive parents and other people taking care of babies need to be able to feed them.
The Milk Bank is based in Indianapolis and services people nationwide, with a focus on Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.
Last year it was able to work with 810 milk donors in several states to donate 400,000 ounces of breast milk to 25 states.
Streit said the first thing a family should know is The Milk Bank can provide up to 40 ounces of free donor milk to a family, regardless of their situation.
"We realize the cost of donor milk could be a burden to some families, and we are here to kind of alleviate that," she said.
On Thursday morning, she said, The Milk Bank got a call from someone reaching out on behalf of a friend in need and right now, it doesn't recommend any kind of homemade formula for babies.
The Milk Bank does recommend people speak with their pediatrician during the shortage to see what they recommend for the baby. It also offers services with lactation professionals for families who are able to breast feed.
"If you're using formula exclusively you can't just switch to breast feeding, that's an option entirely on its own," she said, adding that The Milk Bank is happy to receive calls about that and connect people free.
Anyone who wants to donate can contact The Milk Bank and start the process. It's four steps and takes about a week to complete. All approved donors can request a box, dry ice and cooler packs to send the milk. They can also drop off milk at Milk Depots in the area, including a location at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville.
In Clark County the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project helps families in need.
Executive Director Donna McCreary said right now the group does have formula.
"If anybody (in Clark County) needs it they should contact us, they can come pick it up," she said.
She said there is sometimes an issue with matching the formula that's donated with the needs of the mom.
Anyone who has extra, unopened cans of formula can donate it to the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project. Right now, it's looking for regular Gerber Soothe cans.
At the Kroger on 10th Street in Jeffersonville Thursday there were rows of cans of Gerber Soothe products. The aisle with specialty formulas was sparse.
