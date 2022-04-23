JEFFERSONVILLE — Thunder Over Louisville returned Saturday for a full event for the first time since 2019.
Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville was packed Saturday with people plopping down chairs, blankets and coolers on the grass, hours before the official festivities even started.
Indiana University Bloomington student Colin Knox was walking down the street playing his guitar.
"I love to play my music to people," the Jeffersonville native said. "(The best part) are definitely the fireworks."
"The Legend Returns" to the region for its 33rd year Saturday. It's first since the COVID pandemic majorly reduced or canceled the event and others across Southern Indiana.
The fireworks and airshow ushers in the Kentucky Derby Festival. The organization said the impact will bring $56 million dollars to the local economy.
For best friends Cierra Cissell and Estalla Bline, it's a way to spend some time together.
Cissell, 8, celebrated her birthday on Friday. Bline, 7, and she have been friends for three years.
"We wanted to hang out and have a Walking Bridge Day," Cissell said, donning her birthday crown.
They cheer together at GymTyme Indiana.
"We want to see the fireworks," Bline said.
For people who didn't want to have to fight the crowds for a public spot, venues in the area were also offering special seating.
The Jefferson Venue will open completely for events later this summer. Housed in the former Rocky's Sub Pub building, it was offering ticket holders a great view and live music ahead of the big show.
"I think everybody is excited to get back out around friends and family," said owner Stephen Bischoff. "We also have the most perfect day. We worked tirelessly for the last three to four weeks to be open."
The goal is to be fully open for shows by late July or early August.
CLARK MEMORIAL/2ND STREET BRIDGE CLOSURES
• Saturday, April 23: CLOSED ALL DAY
• Sunday, April 24: CLOSED Midnight to 2 p.m.
BIG FOUR PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations. Signage will be placed on the Big Four Bridge to help notify the public of the closures and restrictions.
• On Thunder day (Saturday), it will also close at 10 a.m. until 12 Midnight.
CLARKSVILLE
Clarksville Assistant Police Chief David Kirby says Clarksville Police will control all the roadways South from South Clark Boulevard to the river, from Main Street to South Sherwood Avenue.
The following intersections will be closed at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 23:
• South Clark Boulevard & Winbourne Avenue
• South Clark Boulevard & Beckett Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Montgomery Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Virginia Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Sherwood Avenue
• Riverside Drive & Main Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Sherwood Avenue
• Marriott Drive & Montgomery Avenue
• Harrison Avenue & Bailey Avenue
• Winbourne Avenue & Riverside Drive
• Emery Crossing Road & Summer Place
The South Clark Boulevard and Main Street intersection will be closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
The only access point for residents and their guests will be the intersection of Montgomery Ave and South Clark Blvd after noon.
To pass through police checkpoints, residents will need to present a photo ID with their street address or a bill such as a wastewater or electric bill with their name and street address. If residents plan to have guests visit their home during “Thunder Over Louisville,” they will need to request a pass from the Clarksville Police Department by calling (812) 288-7151 and dialing extension 306.
Around 9 p.m. (before the fireworks) Clarksville Police will deny access to the South end of town to prepare all lanes to become one-way exiting the south end to Brown’s Station Way and Stansifer to US 31 North.
