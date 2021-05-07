NEW ALBANY — A downtown New Albany winery will soon reopen with a new name and new owner.
Baers City Winery is preparing to open in the next month at the former River City Winery at 321 Pearl St.
River City Winery closed its doors in 2018 after nearly a decade of business. Barbara Haas, the new owner, is aiming for a soft opening in early June.
Haas retired several years ago from her job as a technology analyst with Humana. She was a longtime customer at River City Winery.
She was at the winery the day it opened and she was also there on its last day of business, Haas said.
“I was here sometimes four to five times a week, and finally when they shut down, my husband actually said it would probably be cheaper for me to buy it instead of staying there all the time,” she said.
Although Haas is the winery’s current owner, former River City Winery owner Gary Humphrey will continue as the winemaker.
“Gary’s a dear friend of mine, and he really knows his business,” she said. “I’d probably be at a loss if I didn’t have him.”
Haas doesn’t have prior experience in the restaurant industry or winemaking, but wine is her passion, she said.
The sweet wines are the biggest sellers, but the winery also offers a selection of dry and semi-sweet wines.
The winery will likely start off with a selection of 15 to 16 wines at opening, Haas said.
In addition to wine, the winery will sell beer, including canned domestic beers and six draft beers.
“When I was in here before, there was a lot of men who would leave because they didn’t like wine,” she said.
The winery will start off with a menu of paninis, soups, salads and cheese plates before expanding to pizzas and other options.
It is difficult finding enough staff right now, Haas said.
“For right now, just to get open, we will have the basics,” she said. “Staff is hard to get right now.”
The name of the winery is a reference to the historic building, known as the Baer’s Bazaar Building. It was built in 1900 for John Baer’s dry goods and department store.
Haas said said the winery played an important role in New Albany’s revitalization when it opened in 2009.
“We look forward to getting it back open, because there is not a winery down here,” she said.
The winery has a patio next to Bicentennial Park, and Haas plans to add on to the outdoor space with a portable bar and a building to house grapes, which will help expand production. The wine is produced in the lower level of the building.
Haas said she has “revamped” the space with new furniture, new televisions and improvements to the kitchens.
She has been excited to see more businesses popping up in downtown New Albany in recent years.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “I think it will bring more business to us, and I think we need to get more things going in New Albany.”
