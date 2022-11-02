NEW ALBANY — It’s the most noticeable feature of his campaign signs, and it symbolizes someone close to Dale Bagshaw’s heart.
Bagshaw said he regularly gets phone calls from people asking him why he has a Christmas tree on his signs. Though Bagshaw and his wife are known for decking out their home for the holidays, the tree isn’t a reflection of Christmas. It’s an acknowledgement of Bagshaw’s grandson who committed suicide.
He was a lover of history and especially passionate about the Revolutionary War period. And that’s where the tree comes into play.
During that era, a pine tree was used as a symbol on many American flags. The particular image Bagshaw uses is known as the Appeal to Heaven pine tree flag, and he said it helps him to memorialize his grandson.
“We never know what’s going on in the psyche of another,” Bagshaw said, as he added having the symbol on his signs provides him the opportunity to talk about mental health and suicide awareness with others.
The Republican is seeking the New Albany Township trustee position in Tuesday’s election. He’s a New Albany native who is the Floyd County Council president.
Trustees are governed by a board and their role includes aiding low-income individuals with financial assistance, including helping with housing and utilities. The office is considered a final option for those in need of help, and the New Albany location is at 2608 Charlestown Road.
Bagshaw said he’s enjoyed his time as a council member, and believes the trustee’s office would bring a new challenge.
“I love serving my community and I thought this would be another way to serve,” he said.
Bagshaw emphasized his religious faith as a qualification for office, as he said many of the people who seek assistance from the trustee’s office need someone who’s willing to listen without casting judgment.
“When you’re that low and you’re reaching out, it would be a good to have a guy to talk to who has compassion,” he said.
Bagshaw has served on the county council for six years. His tenure has included oversight of budgets and spending, working with county and city officials on projects and assisting the public with issues.
He labeled himself as a problem-solver.
“I feel like I can bring that same skill-set to this job,” Bagshaw said.
If elected, Bagshaw said he will regularly meet with nonprofits and agencies that assist those in need to better understand and address the problems facing the community. He said there’s a lot of need, especially for individuals who are raising children by themselves, and that he will work hard to help however he can.
Bagshaw, a lifelong New Albany resident, said he will always look out for the best interests of the community.
“I am a man of faith. When I die, I want my wife to put on my gravestone. He loved his God. He loved his family. He loved his country,” Bagshaw said.
