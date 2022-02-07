JEFFERSONVILLE — Business owner and commercial real estate broker Jim Baker has filed to seek the Republican nomination for Congress for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. Jim is a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana, a native of New Albany, and a resident of Charlestown.
When elected, Jim will bring a wide breadth of experience and accomplishment to Congress. His decades of experience in real estate have taken him to every corner of the 9th district. Few know Southern Indiana better than Jim does.
As a dedicated Conservative, Jim strongly believes in the Constitution and the unchangeable principles it stands for. He also believes our country is headed for perilous times if the direction of our country is not immediately changed.
“Since the Biden administration took control of our nation, chaos and disruption have crippled our nation: pain at the pump, empty grocery shelves, out-of-control inflation, open borders, increased crime and drug use, unwanted mandates, and a shameful exit from Afghanistan.”
“I stand for the things that will make our region better: economic development and growth, high-paying jobs, well-supported teachers and staff, politically-neutral schools, safe communities, and family-friendly policies and taxation.”
Throughout his career Jim has served in numerous national, state, and local leadership positions. He has served as the president and Realtor of the Year for the Indiana Commercial Board of Realtors and Southern Indiana Realtor Association and currently serves as VP on the Clark County Regional Airport Authority Board. Jim and his wife, Kim, founded Baker Commercial Real Estate in Jeffersonville in 2004, which is recognized as a leading commercial real estate company in Southern Indiana.
Prior to his real estate career, Jim was a member of the Louisville Orchestra and an instrumental music teacher at Jeffersonville High School. Jim is also the author of Confessions of a Commercial Real Estate Broker and Letters from Papaw. Jim and Kim have 6 children and 17 grandchildren.
