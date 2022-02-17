CLARK COUNTY — They've been caught on camera.
Over the past few weeks Southern Indiana residents have snapped photos of two Bald Eagles in the area of Clark Regional Airport.
Airport manager John Secor said when he first heard about the birds at the facility in Sellersburg, he thought they were something else.
"I just brushed it off, thought it was probably our resident owl or resident hawk," he said.
The eagles were first spotted a few weeks back, when the airport was activating its snow plows. Later on, Secor said he was driving by when he saw his neighbor, Jerry Copas, parked at the airport, taking photos.
"Jerry saw them, then that made a believer out of me," he said.
Since then, Secor has spotted the birds along US 31, in the area near Silver Creek. Huge nests have also been spotted from the airport as well, which he said are easy to see now that the leaves are off trees.
"We've seen them and we're certain they've found a fairly safe and natural type of habitat," he said.
According the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Bald Eagle has been removed from the state's list of endangered species and the recovery effort is one of the state's largest conservation success stories.
Populations of the bird declined in the 1900s, due to things like hunting and pesticides.
In the late 1980s the state introduced eaglets to restore breeding and the first successful nesting happened in 1991.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources statistics show there's been at least one nest in most Indiana counties over the past decade and chick production went up by 11% from 2019 to 2020.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Ornithologist Allisyn Gillet said people will notice eagle nests more in winter, since many birds travel to Southern Indiana to avoid the harsh winters up north.
"Bald Eagles are mating and nesting starting now," she said. "They are a large bird so they have a much larger period of nesting, they need a lot of time to have their chicks grow to support them."
Gillet said usually nest building starts in December and by February, the birds tend to be nesting and incubating their eggs. The eggs hatch in March.
Typically, eagles live for about two decades and nests are protected by federal laws.
"This protects the nests and eagles from harassment and also prevents people from possessing any eagle parts or parts of their nests," she said.
The law also states people must stay 100 yards away from nests.
At this time, IDNR estimates about 300 to 350-pairs of eagles are in the state.
Secor said that although the birds have been hanging out near the airport, they are nowhere near the planes.
"People have worried we have eagles and airplanes mixing," he said. "These things are a long way away. Airports have wildlife mitigation strategies. One of those strategies is we keep trees trimmed, cut far away in distance from an air-operated site."
