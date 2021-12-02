SOUTHERN INDIANA — Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville and Mom’s Music in Louisville are joining to present a band showcase from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops in New Albany.
The event will feature performances throughout the day from bands in the Rock School program. Mom's and Maxwell's are sister companies.
The event will feature 13 bands of various ages and skill levels, including kids and adults. The band showcase is an annual event but was put on pause last year due to the pandemic.
Proceeds from the showcase will support two local organizations that break down barriers for kids to become involved with musical performance. Half will go to the McNicol Family Foundation, which provides financial scholarships for kids to attend programs at either Mom’s or Maxwell's, and another half of the proceeds will go to Girls Rock Louisville, which is meant to empower local youth through music.
Toni Carroll, music director of education for Maxwell’s House of Music, said this year’s event includes six new bands that started the Rock School program this year.
“I’m most excited for them because COVID really dampened the mood for everybody,” she said. “They really haven’t had the opportunity to perform or gig.”
The Rock School program has been re-imagined this year to provide more opportunities for students. The program serves different experience levels, teaches students about the music industry, offers coaching to hone their musical skills and helps them to perform local gigs.
“The groups are of all ages, and the younger kids are very pumped to have their very first experience of performing in a community venue and performing outside of their bedroom,” Carroll said. “Rehearsals are going on right now, and tensions are high already."
"They’ve been working hard all season long, and right now, they’re at their final technical points where they are trying to perfect everything,” she said. “They’re learning everything from stage presence to what to say to an audience.”
The music program helps students bond, Carroll said.
“They walk into the band as complete strangers, but by now they’re best friends and making band logos together,” she said.
Mark Maxwell, co-owner of Maxwell’s House of Music, said the Rock School program aims to provide an inspirational experience for young musicians.
“I’ve always played music, and I always will play music,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything better than the feeling of that, personally. So I can’t wait for some kids to experience that for the first time in their lives and to walk on the stage and play music for their families and others. It’s exciting.”
Tickets are $7 on Eventbrite and $10 at the door. Drinks from Our Lady of Perpetual Hops and food from King Fish will be available.
