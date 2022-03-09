NEW ALBANY — Less than a year after Baptist Health Floyd welcomed a robot onto its surgery team, the hospital celebrated 250 operations involving the robot.
The da Vinci Surgical System was introduced to the hospital in August 2021 and the surgical team expects to welcome a second da Vinci by the end of March.
“Accomplishing 250 in a short period of time…it’s created so much excitement. We have more surgeons wanting to use it, wanting to be trained to use it,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer.
An event Wednesday celebrated the 250 operations.
Schroyer said that this is the hospital’s first robotic surgical system.
Baptist Health Floyd is the only hospital in Southern Indiana to offer robotic-assisted surgery, a news release from the hospital said.
Schroyer told the crowd Wednesday that Southern Indiana communities are excited about the programs and advancements that allow Hoosiers to remain in the state for treatment.
Scroyer said he has set these programs up in other places, but the Baptist Health Floyd staff has outdone itself.
“The big difference here was everybody was so excited about it, and saw what it would do for our community here in Southern Indiana,” he said, “With all the excitement, with the buy-in upfront, it just made it easier here to put it into place.”
Dr. Lanny Gore said he got excited pretty early on when he heard about the robotic surgery. Gore is a general surgeon for the hospital and has completed the majority of the 250 da Vinci-assisted cases.
“I think at a lot of facilities the OR [operating room] staff may not be as welcoming as having a robot, a lot of people dread having to deal with it,” Gore said.
Schroyer said that having the robotic surgical systems has also drawn surgeons to the hospital to be a part of the team.
Dr. Timothy Dawson was one of those surgeons. Dawson started as a robotic general surgeon at the New Albany hospital just as the da Vinci arrived. He said when he was looking for the right job, he knew it would be involved with robotic surgery.
One challenge Dawson mentioned with the da Vinci is overcoming the fear or hesitation of new technology.
“When people think of a robot, it can be pretty intimidating. They think maybe I just hit play and the robot does the surgery and I go drink coffee,” he said.
Dawson explained that the robot is not performing the surgery on its own, but rather the process is similar to that of laparoscopy surgery, where the surgeon is still in full control the entire time.
The robotic surgical system has assisted Baptist Health Floyd surgeons in a variety of abdominal operations such as hernia repairs.
This robotic method provides a number of benefits, according to Dawson, including smaller incisions, which result in less pain and fewer restrictions post-surgery.
Dawson also noted that his hernia repair patients tend to recover two to four weeks faster than they would with a regular general surgery.
With hospitals facing staffing shortages across the country, robotic surgery allows the surgical staff to be a bit more flexible. Dawson said that he is able to act as his own assistant during surgery with these systems, which frees up assistants to be elsewhere.
“It has definitely alleviated some of those constraints,” he said.
As more surgeons have been trained on the technology, Dawson said they have been able to increase availability during the week and on the weekends.
With general surgeries tending to be necessary at unpredictable times, increased availability allows the hospital to give everyone the best surgery possible, Dawson said.
Around the same time that Baptist Health Floyd got da Vinci, it also obtained Globus’ ExcelsiusGPS, a robotic surgical system used for neurosurgery. The hospital has also begun using the CORI Surgical System used in orthopedic surgeries.
