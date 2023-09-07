For 22 years Allison Fears has specialized in infant and pediatric feeding and swallowing disorders.
Fears works with babies being discharged from the NICU and those dealing with feeding issues.
As a pediatric speech pathologist, Fears said some babies and older children struggle with feeding and swallowing due to certain diagnosis and comorbidities.
She brought her specialty to Baptist Health Floyd in March.
“We get referrals for kids out in the community who are having feeding issues. They present in a variety of ways from failure to thrive, to swallowing dysfunction, to problematic mealtime behaviors. For example, they may be avoiding eating certain textures or are not meeting certain nutritional needs,” she said. “If you have a baby or child who is not eating well, a speech pathologist that specializes in feeding may help a baby to breathe while taking a bottle, improve how they take a bottle or drink from a cup; for older kids this may include changing food textures and liquid thickness to help them swallow safely.”
She said it’s important to see NICU babies and assess their eating issues to prevent recurring problems. While she specializes in infant eating disorders, she works with children of all ages.
“From birth, infants eat by sucking. As they grow, they learn how to eat solid foods and drink from a cup,” she said. “All children will have some trouble at first. Drinks may spill from their mouths. They may push food back out or gag on new foods. Some degree of this behavior is normal and should go away over time.
“However, a child with a feeding disorder will keep having trouble or may have an especially hard time eating or drinking. Some children will eat only certain foods, or they may take a long time to eat. These children may also have a feeding disorder. If your child coughs or chokes when eating, refuses food or liquid, has a wet, gurgly voice after eating, starts to lose weight, or has less energy than usual, talk to your doctor about seeing a feeding and swallowing professional.”
She asks parents of older children to provide a food inventory list and asks them to write down the foods their child will eat.
“Sometimes you can see a pattern,” she said. “The child may only eat certain textures such as soft or crunchy foods.
“Talk to your child’s doctor if you think they have a feeding or swallowing problem. Your doctor can test your child for medical problems and check their growth and weight. An SLP trained in feeding and swallowing can look at how your child eats and drinks.”
Fears said she introduces herself to parents of NICU babies to explain her role and how she can help their child. She added that Southern Indiana parents are lucky to have a program at Baptist Health Floyd since many facilities have a long waitlist to see pediatric eating specialists. She only sees children who are referred by a doctor or provider.
“Parent, family, and caregiver involvement is also an important factor in changing the atypical processes in feeding and swallowing disorders. By working with a feeding therapist, the therapist will teach new skills and interventions to family members and caregivers to provide daily practice and encouragement needed to change atypical behaviors.
“I am really excited about this program.”
