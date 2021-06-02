NEW ALBANY — John Clayton, MD, general surgery, was honored Tuesday by representatives from EndoGastric Solutions for reaching a significant milestone.
Clayton was recognized for treating more than 300 patients suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the TIF procedure for reflux.
TIF stands for Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication and has been used since 2007 to treat patients with typical and atypical symptoms of GERD. TIF is a less invasive option to manage GERD symptoms, improve patients' quality of life and has proven durable and consistent long-term.
Clayton began performing the TIF procedure in 2011 and his experience places him in the top 10 percent of all physicians trained on this procedure.
“I’ve been using the TIF procedure to treat GERD patients because patients can generally avoid common side effects associated with traditional surgery,” Clayton said. “My patients report similar outcomes to the published data – most are off their PPI medications and have improved quality of life survey scores.”
If you are suffering from symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, chronic cough and these symptoms are interfering with your quality of life, contact Baptist Health Medical Group general surgery, 812-949-5575.
