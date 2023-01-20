Baptist Health Floyd has received Pathway to Excellence re-designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights Baptist Health Floyd’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Baptist Health Floyd nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.
As a Pathway organization, Baptist Health Floyd leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.
The hospital received its first Pathway to Excellence designation four years ago and for the past 18 months leadership has worked toward a second designation.
“This journey was quite different than the first, given the post-COVID challenges facing all health care organizations,” said Baptist Health Floyd Vice President of Nursing/Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway.
“We approached our journey with this in mind — regardless of the outcome, our goal remains the same — provide a culture of excellence and a positive practice environment for our staff. We have amazing nurses, ancillary staff and nursing leadership team here at Baptist Health Floyd and this second Pathway to Excellence designation provides the national recognition they deserve.”
For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, go to ANCC’s website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway
