NEW ALBANY — On the same day Baptist Health Floyd's two ambulances passed state inspection, the hospital transported its first patient.
Staff stood outside Wednesday and cheered as one of the ambulances rolled out with the first patient who was being transported to Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon.
The two ambulances will not respond to 911 calls, but will be used to transport discharged patients who require ambulance transport. The ambulances will also transport patients needing continued or a higher level of care from the Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care facility in Jeffersonville, which will open in August, to Baptist Health Floyd.
Each ambulance staff will consist of two Emergency Medical Technicians for Basic Life Support transports and an Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic for Advanced Life Support transports.
"This is a wonderful day here at Baptist Health Floyd," said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. "This is a proactive approach to provide a better overall continuum of care for our patients. It will help us to be more efficient in getting our patients the right level of care at the right time and at the right place."
