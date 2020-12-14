NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. The vaccine is scheduled to arrive at Baptist Health Louisville on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and vaccinations will begin Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Baptist Health Floyd, which has been selected by the Indiana State Department of Health to distribute vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties, is expecting shipments to arrive later in the week and will begin vaccinations shortly thereafter.
Baptist Health is the largest healthcare system in the state of Kentucky. Five of the nine hospitals in the Baptist Health system — Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Madisonville — were selected to receive the initial round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Each hospital will receive 975 doses, and will prioritize employees at the highest risk.
