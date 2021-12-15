NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd received system board approval last week on a $65 million construction project which will be completed in two phases.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with completion estimated in the fall of 2024.
“We are so excited about this project that will help us to provide a better patient experience and expand our services and programs,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. “This is a $65 million project affecting many areas within the hospital, and shows Baptist Health’s commitment to support the Strategic Plan, growth and staff of Baptist Health Floyd and the overall healthcare in southern Indiana.”
Phase one of the project will include the addition of a hybrid operating room, two regular operating room suites and two procedure rooms. This will bring the total number at Baptist Health Floyd to nine operating rooms, three procedure rooms, two cardiovascular operating rooms and one hybrid OR suite. This plan also includes shell space for four future operating rooms.
Also included in the phase one plan is renovation of the current surgical services department including 30 pre-and-post-op bays, new locker rooms, new outpatient surgical flow and waiting area, and storage space.
Another key part of the phase one construction project is the build out of the third floor, which will include an inpatient cath lab and 32 to 40 universal beds.
Phase two of the project will expand Baptist Health Medical Group office space for new providers and will also include the expansion of surgical services and recruitment of new specialty providers.
