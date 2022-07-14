NEW ALBANY — Betty Kopp has worked at Baptist Health Floyd, formerly Floyd Memorial Hospital, for 50 years, making her the longest tenured employee currently working at the New Albany hospital.
She started when she was 16 years old, and over the years, she has served in various roles in the hospital’s food and nutrition services department.
On Thursday, Baptist Health Floyd staff honored her anniversary with a surprise party in the hospital’s cafeteria. She was excited when she learned about the party, she said.
“I walked in, and I said ‘oh my,’” she said.
She currently enjoys working in the office as a call center specialist for Baptist Health’s food services, which involves taking food orders from patients. Kopp said the staff at Baptist Health Floyd is “just wonderful.”
“They’re very passionate coworkers,” she said. “They all work together, and they work with you. It’s been great.”
During her celebration, Kopp enjoyed cake and gifts from her coworkers, including a big card thanking her for her years of service to the hospital.
Renee Utley has worked for six years with Kopp in the call center, and she describes her coworker as having a “big heart.”
“I love Betty — she’s like my best friend,” Utley said. “She’s hilarious, and we laugh all the time in the office. She’s constantly doing something that’s silly and funny.”
Nick Theohares, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd, said it’s amazing to celebrate an employee who has worked 50 years at the same place.
“You just don’t see that anymore,” he said. “For somebody to have 50 years, that truly is an accomplishment.”
He is impressed by Kopp’s dedication.
“Among all the Baptist facilities, we’re the highest performer in terms of patient satisfaction,” Theohares said. “We wouldn’t be if we didn’t have people like Betty.”
Heather Shrum, food and nutrition services director at Baptist Health Floyd, said it it has been a pleasure to serve as Kopp’s supervisor for two years. She disguised the party as a department meeting to surprise Kopp.
“I couldn’t ask for someone better to take care of our patients in the call center, and I’m just to proud to have her,” she said. “She has a great work ethic, and she’s dependable. She knows our program so well and has been able to adapt through all the years to whatever is new and next. Someone who can have the ability for that kind of change and not get stressed out — that definitely makes her a superstar.”
