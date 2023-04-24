NEW ALBANY — It took more than six years, but Baptist Health Floyd celebrated Monday the official opening of its Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
A Level II NICU is for babies that are 32 weeks gestation or more, weigh at least 1,500 grams, require respiratory support, have low blood sugar, need nutrition managed or are sick and require antibiotics. The highest level of NICU in Indiana is Level IV.
Babies who are dismissed but re-admitted needing specialized care may also be cared for in the NICU where there are six bays available. If the baby’s care requires higher than a Level II, the baby may then be transferred to another hospital that offers the higher level of care.
“We have been working very hard to increase the number of services here in the hospital,” said Mike Schroyer, Baptist Health Floyd’s president.
One thing that the hospital heard from expectant mothers that might have been at risk is that Baptist Health Floyd needed to have the services so they could deliver their child and be taken care of at Baptist Health, he said.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this level of care to the families in our community,” said Emily Banet, director of Women and Children’s services at Baptist Health Floyd.
“Separation is very difficult, and with the addition of this Level II NICU, we will be able to keep babies here in the facility and close to their parents while still receiving high quality, neonatal intensive care.”
The six years to see this become a reality involved the planning, preparation and hiring along with meeting strict requirements of the state. The certification came in 2022 and the construction of the unit began.
With this NICU, Baptist Health will for the first time have two nurse practitioners who are on-site neonatologists. The hospital will also have more extensive monitoring capabilities and other methods of treatment.
“I’ve been here about two-and-a-half years now, and one of the first things I heard when I got here is that Hoosiers want to stay here, close to home,” Schroyer said. “So, we designed a strategic plan with different things for providing new services here so that Hoosiers can stay here.”
