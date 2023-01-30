Floyd Baptist Health Floyd is celebrating the one-year anniversary from the first use of the Inari FlowTriever System for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.
The FlowTriever is the first mechanical thrombectomy device FDA indicated, and purpose built for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, removing large clots from large vessels such as the pulmonary arteries without the need for thrombolytic drugs and consequent ICU stay.
A pulmonary embolism is caused when blood clots break free in the deep veins of the body and travel through the venous system to become lodged in the pulmonary arteries. The blockage of blood flow results in right heart strain as the right ventricle is unable to push blood past the clot. In severe cases, right heart failure may occur leading to a fatal event.
Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths. Acute pulmonary embolism causes 100,000 to 180,000 deaths per year, is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death only after heart attack and stroke. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, increased heartbeat, coughing up blood and very low blood pressure or fainting.
Anticoagulation or blood thinner is the most common treatment for pulmonary embolism. However, anticoagulation only prevents new clots from forming and will not actively breakdown existing clots. Intervention with thrombolytics (tPA) or “clot busting” drugs help to dissolve clots for patients with intermediate-risk or high-risk pulmonary embolism. Conversely, this treatment is associated with a higher risk of major and fatal bleeding and requires an ICU stay.
“The FlowTriever procedure is a clinically proven, minimally invasive and safe approach for intermediate-risk and high-risk pulmonary embolism patients. FlowTriever is an important new option for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Patients now have a safer, less invasive option for the treatment of pulmonary embolism that can immediately relieve their symptoms and improve their vital signs,” said Surender Sandella, MD, Baptist Health Floyd Interventional Cardiologist who has performed dozens of FlowTriever procedures. “Because of its low bleeding risk, immediate symptom improvement and faster patient recovery, I believe the FlowTriever procedure is the future of intermediate-risk and high-risk pulmonary embolism treatment.”
The FlowTriever procedure is typically a one-hour, single session procedure that is completed under conscious sedation. The device’s mechanism of action is to disrupt and aspirate clot using nitinol mesh disks and large lumen aspiration Triever catheters to rapidly remove the clot and restore blood flow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.