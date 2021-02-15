NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd will be closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather, according to a hospital news release.
All appointments for Monday will need to be rescheduled through the reminder link you received or by calling 1-866-211-9966. People are asked not to contact the hospital for appointment reschedules.
The hospital has plenty of appointments in the coming weeks and it is within CDC guidelines to receive your second booster dose vaccination after the recommended intervals between doses without issue.
