NEW ALBANY – The newest surgical robot in Baptist Health Floyd’s fleet has been busy since Valentine’s Day.
Doctors have used the Ion bronchoscopy to perform 20 procedures in the past few weeks.
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said it’s the only surgical robot of its kind in the region and it debuted on Feb. 14. “Robotic bronchoscopy is an approach that helps us safely and quickly access lesions or nodules deeper in the lung, near a major blood vessel or near a portion of already diseased lung,” said Dr. Angela Mahan, Baptist Health Medical Group thoracic surgeon and system medical director for thoracic oncology.
“With this system, we can catch small lung cancers in the early, most treatable stages and avoid subsequent biopsies. The earlier the diagnosis, the sooner we can begin treatment, giving patients their best chance at a longer life.”
That’s the goal of Baptist Health and why it has invested in a number of robots at the hospital in New Albany.
On April 13 the public will get a chance to see the Ion in person, thanks to a community day being hosted by Baptist Health.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. people can check out the Ion in the hospital’s lobby and hear from medical professionals about how it works.
Officials with the hospital said it’s important for people in Southern Indiana to see the care that is available in this area.
“The patients (who’ve used it) have loved it and our physicians love it,” Schroyer said. “Our lead thoracic surgeon, I was talking to her last week. She could not stop talking about how excited she was. She said, ‘I was able to get down deep and get some really good tissues so we could effectively diagnose what’s wrong with this patient.’”
It’s been about a year-and-a-half since Baptist Health Floyd started investing in surgical robots.
Schroyer said Louisville’s Baptist Health hospital is in the process of getting an Ion robot as well.
“What this Ion robot does, is it allows our (providers) to get further down into the bronchials of the lungs to gain better access to the nodules,” Schroyer said. “Potential cancerous nodules and things like that, so they can really get down and take a look and get a really good specimen for a biopsy.”
Surgical robots were introduced at the hospital in August 2021. Since then the general surgery robots, called the Da Vinci, have performed 670 procedures.
There’s plans for another Da Vinci to join the fleet soon.
Surgeons have complete control of the robots while they’re in use on patients.
In addition to the Ion and Da Vinci models, Baptist Health uses a Globus robot on spines, robots called Cori and Rosa for orthopedics and an Aguablation robot used for prostate procedures.
Schroyer said these tools can help providers do very detailed work, remove tissues and remove organs.
For patients, the care can more accurately diagnose issues and also lead to quicker recovery times. He said patients who’ve used these methods have been happy with the results.
“(It’s all because) of our commitment to patient care,” he said. “And we want to do anything we can to provide the care that’s high quality and safe, and also improve the patient experience with quicker recovery times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.