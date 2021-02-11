Caitlin Tennyson loves food, and for good reason. Her grandmother owned The Capital View, a restaurant in Frankfort, KY, for many years where her mother, aunt and uncle all worked.
So there was no surprise when she decided on a college major after high school.
“I came from food,” she jokingly said.
As a registered dietitian at Baptist Health Floyd, Tennyson is all about sharing her love for food and eating healthy to the hundreds of patients she interacts with yearly. While genetics and age may play a role in a heart-healthy life, she said what people eat can have a major impact on their overall health.
“Your diet is one thing you can personally control that can promote heart health, as well as living an active lifestyle,” she said.
While Tennyson stresses healthy eating and portion control, she doesn’t “demonize” certain foods. She said it’s all about moderation.
“Sometimes if you overly restrict your diet, you can get in a mindset of deprivation and ultimately you are going to fail,” she said. “Generally for a heart-healthy diet you want to minimize saturated fats. They can elevate overall cholesterol. Choose animal meats that are leaner and healthier … chicken, fish, and leaner cuts of beef and pork. Also lower dairy fat and reduce sodium, which can reduce blood pressure.”
We all have choices to make when meal planning. Here are some suggestions and tips for healthy eating:
BREAKFAST
Tennyson said it’s important to eat breakfast. She said you want to start your day off right and taking time to eat breakfast can keep you from overeating at lunch and dinner.
She also said it’s important at every meal to make sure half of your plate is made up of fruits and vegetables.
“That way you know it’s nutrient dense and lower in calories,” she said. “They have benefits …. vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which promote a healthy heart. They are also a great source of fiber. Fiber traps cholesterol in the digestive system.”
So eating fruits and something with whole grains at breakfast is best. But she also said eggs are a great source of protein. She said it’s not the egg that is bad for you, but the way people prepare it.
“Eggs get a bad rap,” she said. “It’s not the cholesterol, it’s the saturated fats that will affect your total cholesterol. Eggs are naturally without the butter in the skillet low in saturated fats and one of the best sources of proteins. Together the egg is a complete source of protein and heart healthy as long as you are not loading up with a ton of butter.”
She said fruit with whole grain toast and an egg are smart choices. But only use a little butter.
“That would be a pretty healthy breakfast,” she said.
LUNCH
Tennyson said for lunch “the sky is the limit” as long as half of your plate is made up of fruits and vegetables.
“One rule of thumb is if you are looking at a fruit or vegetable and it is rich in colors, those colors are coming from vitamins and antioxidants in them,” she said. “The more colorful the more nutrients. So look at iceberg lettuce, it is pale, where spinach is dark green and would have more nutrients. Antioxidants prevent heart disease and cancers.”
She said fruits and vegetables like strawberries, broccoli and bell peppers are antioxidant rich.
DINNER
Once again the same rule holds true for dinner. It’s about portion control, making sure half of the plate is made up of fruits and or vegetables, and one-fourth of the plate has a lean protein.
“Food doesn’t have to be trendy, or expensive or have fancy recipes. Fresh is usually better but I am fine with canned or frozen,” she said. “I don’t think I have ever met a person who got heart disease or was overweight from eating too many fruits or vegetables.”
She also said she is not an advocate for skipping meals or going on crash diets.
“They can alter your metabolism. If your body thinks you are in a state of malnutrition, it can hold on to your fat store as a coping mechanism. I try to have a healthy outlook on food. Diets have a beginning and an end. It’s all about a lifestyle change.”
SNACKS
Who doesn’t enjoy a little evening snack? And, like the three basic meals of the day, it just takes a little common sense and willpower to enjoy a healthy treat at night.
It’s all about portion control and making good choices. Tennyson said peanut butter with a few crackers, a banana or any fruit would be the perfect snack. She said it is OK to cheat a little with a few chips, but read the back of the bag to see how many of those chips equal a serving size.
Tennyson said we have to treat ourselves from time to time, and cheat a little. She said she had a smaller breakfast and lunch recently because she knew she was eating Chinese food for dinner.
“That way I could indulge a little,” she said.
Always try to avoid sugary drinks, she said, and drink diet drinks in moderation.
“Ýou would be surprised how many calories you consume through soda and cutting that out can significantly improve your nutrition. We don’t drink enough water or other nutrient drinks like milk,” Tennyson said.
PLANNING MEALS
The only way to begin proper eating is to make a grocery list and stick to that list. Plan your meals, and snacks, for the upcoming week. And make it a family affair.
“I recommend anyone wanting to get a fresh start to sit down, one day a week and plan out your meals. They don’t have to be fancy,” she said. “If you don’t sit down and plan out and go to the grocery store, you are naturally going to rely on fast food and grab whatever. It does take time and effort.
“Kids are sometimes just naturally picky eaters. One of the things to help with that is just constant exposure. Get children involved in the process. Take them to the produce aisle and say ‘you pick this out, we’ll figure out a recipe and I will help you cook it.’ Give the vegetable or fruit a funny name.”
Tennyson recommends once that meal is prepared, sit down at the table and eat together as a family.
“The table is a great place to reconnect with family. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “Dinner time can be more than just the nutrition. It can be the intangible benefits of being with family and friends. Studies show if you are eating in front of a TV you are going to overeat because you are mindlessly going to eat.”
GET UP AND MOVE
Tennyson said it’s not all about making the right food choices for a healthier lifestyle, it’s also about getting off the couch and staying active.
“Just go on a walk. Get up and move,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a three-mile run. There are a lot of exercise programs on the internet and videos you can use.”
Remember, it’s all about portion control and eating more fruits and vegetables.
“I try to have a healthy outlook on food,” Tennyson said. “Diets that exclude a certain food group are ultimately going to force that person to fail because you can’t maintain that constant cycle of mental deprivation. You do have to live a little bit. I want to be able to have a piece of cake and I also want to live a healthy lifestyle. You can do both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.