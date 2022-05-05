NEW ALBANY — More nurses are responding to sexual assault cases in Southern Indiana.
Baptist Health Floyd doubled its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program recently, thanks to a $9,400 grant from the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The money was used to train four additional nurses who conduct exams for those who've been raped or sexually assaulted. The goal is to provide 24-hour, daily coverage for crime victims and survivors in Southern Indiana. Evidence in those kits can be used if a person chooses to pursue charges.
"We started working on growing our SANE program in 2020 with help from the Floyd Memorial Foundation and we used that gran to train four SANE nurses," said Grace Marksbury, director of the Baptist Health Floyd emergency department and SANE program. "It is important for us to have 24/7 SANE coverage, so that a victim can come in and get the service in real-time."
The nurses will be available to help at both Baptist Health Floyd and at the Baptist Health ER and Urgent Care expected to open in Jeffersonville later this summer.
Registered Nurse Misty Raney has been training people for the SANE program at Baptist Health Floyd since 2006. Marksbury said at one time Raney was the only SANE nurse on staff.
There are certain criteria nurses have to meet to get this certification with Baptist Health Floyd. They must complete 40-hours of coursework, 43 hours of clinicals and do a ride along with a police officer. Along with that, they must meet with the Center for Women and Families and other officials.
The hospital sees about 30 sexual assault cases each year. Marksbury said an exam is required for all juvenile patients and those who are 18-years-old and older can choose if they'd like one.
She said the exams help solve crimes, which is why it's pertinent a trained medical worker conducts them.
"We do keep the kits on site and locked up if patients or victims decide not to report right away," Marksbury said. "We do give them the option and availability to report later."
The hospital keeps the evidence for about five years.
Indiana SANE Training Project Coordinator Angie Morris said there's about 200 SANE nurses throughout the state right now. The program has trained more than 300 nurses over the past few years.
Morris' project is based at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, but open to nurses statewide.
"So that's not a lot, when you think about the number of nursing licenses we have overall and it's a very small percentage," she said, adding that turnover with SANE nurses is common.
In smaller and rural hospitals there may only be one SANE nurse on-staff, working on an on-call basis which can lead to burnout or a lack of hours, causing the person to choose another job. Morris said that changes with 24/7 hour SANE coverage, like what's being implemented at Baptist Health Floyd.
"We are trying to consistently replace the ones we're losing," Morris said.
The nurses are specially trained to help survivors.
"What I want (survivors) to know is that when they're treated by a trained SANE nurse, we do believe you, we are here to help you. We are here to help with all the things going on," she said. "These patients didn't choose what happened to them, but they always have a choice about what happens next."
Another SANE program was recently implemented in the area at Harrison County Hospital.
Leadership Harrison County Executive Director Nathan Broom said last year's leadership class raised $23,000 to fill a need for the nurses.
"Last year's Class of 2021 had a couple (healthcare workers) and they were aware we had a SANE program in Harrison County in the past and we'd lost it," Broom said. "They'd seen the need from patients coming to the hospitals and being referred outside the county."
Broom said often times those referrals were unfilled.
"They said, 'We think we can do better,'" Broom said.
The hospital announced its program at the end of March and a ribbon cutting was held in April. So far six nurses have undergone the training with more people in the pipeline.
"I sincerely wish this did not fill a need in our community, but the facts are pretty clear that it does," Broom said.
