NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd employees Kristan Cantrell and Amy Fell care for patients on a daily basis, but their service goes beyond the walls of the hospital.
Recently, both health care workers responded to medical emergencies within the community. On Monday, Baptist Health Floyd recognized Cantrell and Fell as the first recipients of the hospital’s Good Samaritan awards.
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said the hospital is full of “health care heroes who work here and put their heart and soul into taking care of our patients, their families and each other each and every day.”
However, their work doesn’t just happen inside the hospital, he said.
“A lot of times, our wonderful staff, our health care heroes, do things outside the hospital to take care of people — friends, family members and just people they come across,” Schroyer said.
On March 15, Cantrell was on State Street in New Albany during a lunch break for her other job. While sitting in her car in Target’s parking lot, she heard a loud noise, and she realized there was a major traffic accident on State Street.
Cantrell, a registered nurse in Baptist Health Floyd’s observation unit, ran to one of the cars to check on the driver, and she helped the woman to the side of the road shortly before one of the cars caught fire.
“Basically, she saved this woman’s life and jumped right in there in order to get her free from a dangerous situation,” Schroyer said.
Gwen Hartman, the driver of the car, said Cantrell went “above and beyond" to help her.
“I was in the Toyota that got hit, and there are things I don’t remember, but Kristan kept me calm, she was calm, and she was an angel,” she said. “She’s my angel…I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.”
After the accident, Hartman connected with Cantrell, and she attended Monday’s award ceremony.
Cantrell believes “did what anybody in this situation would have done,” and she is thankful she was able to help. She has thought about Hartman everyday, and after they connected, they’ve stayed in touch ever since.
Recently, Fell was outside of Baptist Health Floyd’s medical facility in Corydon as she waited for her husband to pick her up. A car stopped by the front of the building, and the driver came out seeking medical help for his brother-in-law, a passenger in the car.
Fell, a respiratory therapist at Baptist Health Floyd, opened the door of the vehicle, and she saw the passenger was in cardiac distress. She laid back the seat and began performing CPR on the man. She continued performing CPR until the ambulance arrived.
The man did not survive, and she thinks about his family all the time, she said. She doesn’t feel like a hero for taking action, saying she just did what she was trained to do.
“You don’t think about it — you just act on it,” Fell said. “You just do what you can do to help. That’s all I did.”
Schroyer said Fell’s service is “another example of being in the right place at the right time,” and she attempted to save the man’s life “without any hesitation.”
As the hospital learns of other actions taken by Baptist Health Floyd staff, they will continue honoring them with the Good Samaritan awards, he said.
“We’re just very proud of both of them and proud of the entire team here,” he said.
