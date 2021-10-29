For 28 years Jill Van Fossen-Wesp has worked in the radiology department at Baptist Health Floyd. As a mammographer, supervisor, and now breast navigator, she has seen the devastation of a breast cancer diagnosis and the emotional strain it puts on a patient.
In January of 2020, it was Van Fossen-Wesp who was on the other end of that diagnosis. She was told she had breast cancer.
Ironically, that news did not surprise her. She knew her chances were much greater to develop breast cancer since she had a BRCA gene mutation.
“About seven years earlier I found out I was BRCA positive so in the back of my mind I knew it was a possibility,” she said.
Leeanne Minton has given ultrasounds to women for the last 12 years at the hospital. She has also seen the shock and sadness that comes from a breast cancer diagnosis. However, unlike Van Fossen-Wesp, she was “shocked” when she was told of her breast cancer. She had no family history of breast cancer and only went in for a routine mammogram when her cancer was detected in November 2020.
Both women decided to have bilateral mastectomies and are now sharing their experiences with women who have been recently diagnosed and are preparing for surgery.
“I have been doing mammography for 35 years. I have always loved my job and been compassionate toward patients, but definitely having breast cancer has made me more compassionate,” Van Fossen-Wesp said. “By moving into the breast navigator role it has made me more empathetic to the patients. I am able to help them through the process of their biopsy … I can hold their hand. I also work very closely with Jill Crawford (nurse navigator). We help transition the patients to the next stage of care if needed.”
The two said they want to share their experiences and provide as many details as they can to women who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer. They want to reassure them that it will be a journey, but that it will be OK.
“The biggest thing is when they have an ultrasound they are already thinking they have breast cancer, which is not necessarily the case,” Minton said. “I let them know I had breast cancer and this is what I chose to do. I tell them ‘I am a survivor and you can get through this.’ We are very open about what we chose to do, but there are many options out there … reconstruction surgery, no reconstruction and lumpectomy. I want to make sure the patient is aware of all their options. They have to make their own decision, and do what they want to do.”
Van Fossen-Wesp chose to have reconstruction while Minton did not.
Van Fossen-Wesp said there have been five women in the radiology department that have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last two years. She added that it is so important for women to get a yearly mammogram beginning at age 40, unless there is a family history then they would start at a younger age.
“We are finding breast cancer in women who are in their 30s, and it’s sad,” she said. “Since COVID came about some people have missed their yearly mammogram. We encourage patients not to miss their mammograms. It is so important to come yearly.”
The experience of going through breast cancer, having double mastectomies and now back to regular routines, helps the two ease the worry of women who are going down the same road.
“I often give my cell number to my patients and tell them if you have any questions, please call me,” Van Fossen-Wesp said. “We are there for them … we know what they are going through. We just try to make it as smooth as possible.”
Minton said she reassures patients that they have to go through certain steps first, but it will all come together and be OK.
“Knowing you have cancer and you are waiting is the worst part of the whole thing,” Minton said. “You think ‘I was diagnosed with cancer and it’s going to spread’ and you start freaking out because you still have to meet with the surgeon and have an MRI. That is the most stressful thing. You can reassure patients it’s OK, it just takes a little time to get that date. That is the hardest part, reassuring those patients it takes time.”
The support the two women received from family and co-workers also helped them get through the trauma of their cancer diagnosis and surgery.
“The whole (radiology) department was awesome,” Van Fossen-Wesp said. “And I could not have done it without family support.”
The two also said they are back to normal activities. Van Fossen-Wesp is an avid golfer while Minton runs several miles a week.
“I relied on Jill because she had just gone through it. Other people had also gone through it and they were very supportive,” Minton said.
October is designated each year as breast cancer awareness month. While the month and activities that surround it help bring awareness to breast cancer, it should also be discussed the other 11 months of the year, the two said.
“It’s something we think about all year long,” Van Fossen-Wesp said.
The two share a bond of being breast cancer survivors. It’s a bond that will never be broken and they will continue to share their experiences with others to help them through the journey.
“I reassure them that it’s OK. I have been there,” Minton said. “I want to help them through the process any way I can.”
