NEW ALBANY — There are many things expectant parents must cross off their to-do list before their baby arrives. From the crib to the theme of the nursery, there are decisions that have to be made.
However, sometimes the most important item is forgotten until it’s time for the baby to come home from the hospital.
Making sure the child has a properly secured car seat is something that should be at the top of the to-do list.
To help parents, Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana’s Nurse-Family Partnership is hosting a car seat fitting event at Baptist Health Floyd on Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., inside the old ambulance bay on the State Street side of the hospital.
Seven Goodwill employees have all been trained to be Child Passenger Safety Technicians and will be there to help make sure the car seat is properly installed inside the vehicle. It takes up to 30 minutes per child seat so the event is by appointment only. Call 812-620-0214 to make an appointment.
“A lot of people don’t realize you just can’t go to the fire department or ask a police officer … they are not all trained,” said Jennifer Neff-Whitlow, NFP Community Health Advocate, for Goodwill of Southern Indiana and a trained CPST. “A lot of parents think if they buy an expensive car seat then everything will be fine. The best car seat is the one installed correctly each and every time. They can get a cheap car seat and as long as it is put in correctly, it is going to work.”
Goodwill has a permanent fitting station at its Clarksville office and the certified CPST employees do attend some local events.
They plan to hold a quarterly car seat fitting event at the hospital.
“Goodwill Industries and more importantly the Nurse-Family Partnership is an invaluable resource on our journey to provide quality, family-centered care both locally and throughout the state of Indiana,” said Emily Banet, Director of the Women’s and Children’s unit at Baptist Health Floyd. “Collaborating with the Nurse-Family Partnership for this event is an important first step in improving the safety and well-being of children in our community.”
Due to COVID safety measures, appointments are required in advance.
