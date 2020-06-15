NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd announced the hiring of a new president Monday afternoon.
Mike Schroyer, of Nobelsville, will serve in the position beginning July 20. The interim president, Matthew Bailey, will remain with the hospital until Sept. 4 to help with the transition.
Schroyer is a “pioneering hospital administrator” with 13 years of experience in Indiana health care, according to a news release issued by Baptist Health.
“Mike’s experience in providing exceptional heart care, in physician development, and recruitment and knack for growing medical services make him a great fit for Baptist Health Floyd,” said Baptist Health board chair Diane Murphy in the news release.
“We look forward to working with him to further cement Baptist Health Floyd’s place as Southern Indiana’s preferred hospital.”
Schroyer was tabbed for the position following a nationwide search by a community-based committee, according to the news release. He is currently the president of St. Vincent Anderson Northeast Region, and is a native of Illinois. Since 2007, Schroyer has worked for St. Vincent Health beginning as the chief nursing officer and chief operating officer for Heart Center of Indiana.
He began working in health care at the age of 16 when he was hired as an orderly for a hospital in his hometown of Princeton, Illinois. He went on to work in critical care nursing and served in a management capacity for a hospital in Chicago.
Schroyer described accepting the position with Baptist Health Floyd as a natural choice.
“They have the kind of atmosphere that I like to be in — it’s a faith-based organization which is what I prefer,” he said in the news release. “Baptist Health Floyd has much to offer and it’s a hidden gem. There is a lot of opportunity with the entire team there to grow what they’re doing and show the community what we can do in achieving great outcomes for our patients.”
The news release described Schroyer as a servant leader who emphasizes teamwork and collaboration.
“As a clinician, it helps me to see both the clinical and administrative worlds, and really helps with physician relations,” Schroyer said. “We need to make sure we are taking great care of our patients — top-notch care — and that we do it together as a team.”
Schroyer created and implemented the nation’s first all-digital and paperless cardiovascular hospital. He has been involved in the start up of eight high-tech heart hospitals, construction of two hospitals and assisted with the design and development of seven other heart hospitals, the news release said.
Schroyer has also held clinical leadership positions in Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas and Alabama.
His wife, Joy, is a registered nurse, and the couple have three adult children.
Bailey has served as interim president since November after the departure of Dr. Dan Eichenberger, who was the hospital’s president and CEO since 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.