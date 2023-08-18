While the Heart Failure Clinic at Baptist Health Floyd has only been open for less than a month, it’s been something that Terra Coomer, MSN, APRN, has been working toward for a long time.
“We have really been working hard to get the Heart Failure Clinic open for a year, but it’s been a five-year labor of love,” said Coomer, who is the hospital’s Heart Failure Clinic coordinator.
“I just feel like this hospital, as centered as we are on heart care, this was a little branch that needed to be grown to support that program. We have a lot of patients in this area who have heart failure and we want to give them the same opportunities and support that a patient would receive if they crossed the river.”
The Heart Failure Clinic’s goal is to provide focused heart failure care and keep chronically ill patients out of the hospital. The Heart Failure Clinic is off the main lobby, near the information desk in the space that used to house the Express Lab.
The Heart Failure Clinic has a full-time provider, Paul “Tex” Ritter, APRN, RCS, who has extensive experience with 25 years as a cardiology provider.
Coomer has been at Baptist Health Floyd since 1994, but has been in her current position for six years. She said she kept seeing patients come back to the hospital after being released, adding the clinic is a way to keep that from happening. Coomer said heart failure patients need close follow-up within seven days of discharge from the hospital to evaluate volume status and clinical stability.
“At that point patients are transitioning to home or home health nurse or to a facility, it is very important that their volume status is continuing to stay stable and ensure they have their medications and are taking them,” she said. “Those first seven days are pivotal. It’s critical that we are decreasing that chance for them to be readmitted to the hospital with worsening problems.”
Symptoms of congestive heart failure exacerbation include fatigue, shortness of breath, wheezing or coughing, fluid retention, weight gain, appetite loss and an abnormally fast or slow heartbeat.
“We want to work in tandem with these patients’ cardiologists and primary care physicians,” she said. “We want to help serve as that transition piece as patients transition out of the hospital.”
Coomer said her goal is to identify and provide education to patients who are diagnosed with heart failure and get them scheduled to be re-evaluated at a follow-up appointment within a week of discharge. She said making sure those patients have education, their proper medications and a plan for follow-up is key to keeping them out of the hospital.
“Patients can receive an ambulatory referral to the Heart Failure Clinic during their hospital visit. We want to get them scheduled before they leave the hospital, so they know their follow-up plan," she said. "We also take calls to our clinic to schedule for referrals. Our goal is to see them within seven days. That gives us the opportunity to make sure everything is going good for them.”
Coomer said the Heart Failure Clinic is not taking the place of the cardiologist, but serving as a transition between the hospital stay and their next doctor’s appointment.
“We know the cardiologists have a long list of patients that they are managing. We are trying to help,” she said. “We know offices are very busy and we don’t want patients waiting. We are going to assist with the transition out of the hospital then ensure they have their next follow-up appointment with cardiology scheduled. We want to be that service to make sure they have what they need and are still progressing and doing well.”
The clinic has the ability to draw labs, perform EKGs, administer IV diuretics, but one of the important services offered is education and resources along with pharmacy support. The clinic has a staffed pharmacist assisting in medication management.
“We know anyone diagnosed with heart failure, especially if they have decreased pumping ability to their heart muscle, there are guideline medicines needed and some can be very costly. That patient may go to the pharmacy and not be able to afford their medications, so we want to be that backup,” she said. “The pharmacist may work on the patient’s behalf to help them afford those meds they are going to need.”
Coomer said she is excited about opening the Heart Failure Clinic at the hospital, so patients no longer have to travel across the river for care.
“We are really excited about opening our clinic for patients in Southern Indiana,” she said. “Our closest heart failure clinic is in Louisville. Heart failure clinics keep patients out of the hospital and serve as crucial support for patients. I am excited to see it take off.”
The Heart Failure Clinic is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic provides focused heart failure care and is available as a resource for primary care or self-referrals as needed.
