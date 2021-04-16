Tom Wells loves to bowl with his buddies, but on a November night in 2019, something was just not right. And it had nothing to do with his throwing form.
After finishing one game and starting on a second, Wells felt fatigued and had a dull ache in his shoulder. “It got to the point where I couldn’t even bowl,” he said. “I was exhausted. I started the second game and told the guys, ‘I can’t do this.’”
After going home his wife persuaded him to go to the emergency room at Clark Memorial Hospital. He won’t soon forget the six weeks that followed.
“That is when the fun started,” said the 67-year-old Jeffersonville resident. He had a heart catheterization completed and was immediately transferred to Baptist Health Floyd. His diagnosis — two arteries were almost completely blocked and his heart valve needed replacement. He was scheduled for surgery.
While the surgery was a success, Wells developed some kidney issues after the procedure, which delayed his discharge. He was eventually moved to Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital to begin his recovery. At that point, he was going be home in time for Christmas, so everything was looking great for 2020.
But no one, including Wells, knew what was around the corner.
“I was doing pretty well with rehab and COVID hit and everything shut down,” he said. “I was trying to get myself back to health but there were no options with everything closed.”
While his Baptist Health rehab facility in Jeffersonville’s Quartermaster Court has reopened, Wells has also been slowed by schools being closed for a big chunk of the year. He has custody of two grandchildren, ages 8 and 6, and during eLearning days he is not able to go to the rehab facility.
“It’s been crazy. One thing after another,” he said.
But as the pandemic has eased, and schools began to reopen, Wells has consistently been going to rehab two days a week. He is starting to get his strength and stamina back.
“I am not quite where I want to be,” he said. “But I feel pretty good.” He also had to recover from walking pneumonia last year, which again slowed his progress.
While there have been a few bumps in the road, Wells has been pleased with the care he has received — both during his heart procedure at Baptist Health Floyd and at rehab. He said it’s comforting to know that while he is going through his rehab exercises at the Baptist Health facility, two nurses are present and a cardiologist is in the same building in case something happens.
“There is a great comfort level here,” he said after a workout on one of the machines. “These ladies are great and the doctors are next door.”
Despite being slowed by COVID restrictions and other responsibilities, Wells is determined to continue his rehabilitation. He said there is no stopping him.
“I don’t wish on anybody what I went through. I have typically been able to keep up a good attitude with it, but COVID messed things up a lot,” he said. “I look for this year to be better. Talking to other people who had surgeries like mine, they don’t tend to follow through with rehabilitation. They start and then they quit. You can’t quit.”
