FLOYD COUNTY — Baptist Health Floyd will hold a donation event called Stuff the Ambulance for Floyd County teachers on July 29 to help them with obtaining classroom essentials.
They are looking for tissues, hand sanitizer, pencils, crayons, markers, disinfectant wipes, highlighters, dry erase markers, glue sticks and more classroom essentials.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be food trucks, face painting, a bouncy house and more. Food trucks including Lola’s Modern Kitchen, Po Boys Barbecue and Little Creatures Creamery will be at the event.
Stuff the Ambulance will be in the employee parking lot of the Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany.
Items from this drive will go to schools all around Floyd County. Teachers will be able to pick and choose what they need from the ambulance when they come around to their school.
“Our goal is to stuff our ambulance with anything a teacher might need,” said Ellen Stubbs, Baptist Health Floyd’s employee experience coordinator. “The goal is to give back a little bit to our local educators, because without educators at any level, healthcare isn’t possible.”
Stuff the Ambulance started as the hospital wanting to do a back-to-school bash with a focus on hospital employees having a way to give back to the community.
It then evolved into Stuff the Ambulance and will be opened to the community so residents can enjoy the event while donating with others in hopes of making a larger impact on Floyd County schools.
“I’m really focusing on what we can do for our employees,” Stubbs said. “I think a large part of that is giving them an outlet to give back and getting their families involved too.”
Once school is back in session, hospital officials will travel around to schools in the county and give teachers what they need from the event.
“We will go out and deliver boxes to the teachers so they can rummage through what they want,” Stubbs said.
